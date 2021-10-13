Hamilton complex including up to 80 apartments making progress with demolitions this week

Demolition is happening this week to make progress toward the Rossville Flats complex in Hamilton. It will include about 75 to 80 apartments in the 300 block of Main Street. Frost Factory, which has been a hit at Liberty Center with real-fruit slushies for adults and kids, including alcohol for the adults, signed a lease to open a second location next year on the street level of the complex. Officials say it is the first new construction of apartments in the commercial stretch of Main Street near the Great Miami River in about a century. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF