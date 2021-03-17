Marcum developer now planning 75-80 apartments on Main Street in Hamilton

“I think Main Street can absorb it, and the market’s really strong,” he said.

Officials say it is the first new construction of apartments in the commercial stretch of Main Street near the Great Miami River in about a century. Other apartments above shops and bars also have been renovated and reopened to renters in recent years on Main Street.

The project will be built on several parcels, including two the city acquired in 2017. City officials are enthusiastic about construction of the apartments because when people move in, that will bring more nearby customers for restaurants, shops and bars in the redeveloping commercial stretch.

Among other apartments are the Mercantile Lofts, Marcum Apartments, and Third + Dayton, all in the downtown area; and the Davis apartments, and new apartments recently made available above Billy Yanks on Main Street.

The city and Cohen, operating under the project company name Main Street Hamilton Apartments, LLC, signed a development agreement in October. At that time, the project was to occupy 0.7 acres.

But since then, to avoid demolishing a historic duplex at 310 Main St., other properties now are to be part of the project, with the site growing to 1.1 acres. Hamilton’s Community Improvement Corporation owns six adjacent properties that will be part of the project footprint.

Cohen hopes the project will be finished in the spring of 2022. It also will include four street-level spaces for shops or restaurants.