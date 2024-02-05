Grand jury gets cases of two teens charged in Middletown park shooting

Three days later, Middletown police announced the arrests of four people via a social media post.

Lillian Byrd, 18, was charged with aggravated robbery, according to the post. Another 18-year-old, Zachery Dier, was charged with tampering with evidence.

The two 16-year-old boys were charged with aggravated robbery, and one was charged with felonious assault, said Sgt. Earl Nelson.

On Friday, the cases of Byrd and Dier were sent to a Butler County grand jury for consideration. Dier waived his right to a preliminary hearing Middletown Municipal Court, and the case was automatically sent to grand jury. Byrd’s case was sent to grand jury after a preliminary hearing where Judge James Sherron found sufficient evidence for the bindover.

Sherron set bond for Byrd at $75,000 subject to the 10 percent rule and $10,000 (with 10 percent rule) for Dier.

The cases of the juveniles are still pending in Butler County Juvenile Court.

Officers found the injured teen in the middle of the intersection of Breiel Boulevard and Lefferson Road on a median adjacent to the park. He suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of the chest and was taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.