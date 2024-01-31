Person of interest in Middletown shootings indicted on multiple drug charges

A Middletown man arrested in December after the search of a residence is now facing multiple felony indictments, according to a Butler County grand jury report.

Cyon L. Spicer, 22, was indicted Wednesday for possession of fentanyl-related compound, a felony, and failure to comply with the order or signal of police officer and failure to stop after an accident, both misdemeanors.

According to the indictment, the alleged crimes occurred on Feb. 9

In the second indictment, Spicer is charged with a second count of possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana, all felonies. The crimes are alleged to have happened on Sept. 18.

Spicer, who has been free on bond set in lower court, is scheduled to be arraigned by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Keith Spaeth on Feb. 8.

In December, Middletown police said Spicer’s arrest was culmination of a long-term investigation focusing on Spicer and his associates, linking them to both narcotics and violent crimes in the city.

Sgt. Earl Nelson said Spicer is a person of interest in shootings in the city in the past two years.

In 2019, Spicer, a juvenile at the time, and others were charged with murder in the December 2018 slaying of Bennie Barefield while he sat in his car at Ninth Avenue and Yankee Road. Spicer’s case was bound over to adult court for litigation, but charges were dismissed when a grand jury failed to return an incident.

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

