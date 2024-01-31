Police: One person killed in Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN — One person died in a crash Saturday night in Middletown, according to Middletown police.
The person’s identity has not been released because the next-of-kin has not been notified, police said Wednesday.
Police responded at 5:49 p.m. Saturday to North Verity Parkway and Access 1. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash that remains under investigation by the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) and Middletown police.
In Other News
1
Nearly $1M in state funds available to help Miami students with mental...
2
Michaels store opening latest in ‘rebirth’ of Middletown shopping...
3
Fish fry season kicks off soon: Submit your event
4
Hamilton police issuing limited number of Kia, Hyundai steering wheel...
5
Cleveland-Cliffs reports mixed results from full year, fourth quarter
About the Author