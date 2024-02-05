Second man pleads guilty in 2022 West Chester gang-related shooting death

BreakingNews
A second man charged in a 2022 West Chester Twp. gang-related fatal shooting pleaded guilty in Butler County Common Pleas Court to a lesser charge two weeks before his trial.

Garreontai A. Holmes and Robert Morris, both 22, were indicted by a grand jury for aggravated murder and other felonies in February 2023 for the slaying of 22-year-old Keshon Sanders on Oct. 20, 2022. Sanders was found in his car, shot multiple times, at Meadow Ridge Apartments. He was taken to West Chester UC Hospital, where he died.

On Jan. 22. Holmes took a negotiated plea to the charge of involuntary manslaughter and the remainder of the charges were dismissed, according to court records.

Holmes faces a maximum of 16.5 years in prison. Sentencing by Judge Greg Stephens is set for March 8.

In December Morris’ pleaded guilty in the middle of trial to murder with a three-year-gun specification. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 21 years.

After the prosecution presented its case, ending with the testimony of a West Chester Police detective, Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the defense sought a plea agreement.

