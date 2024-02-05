Second man pleads guilty in 2022 West Chester gang-related shooting death

On Jan. 22. Holmes took a negotiated plea to the charge of involuntary manslaughter and the remainder of the charges were dismissed, according to court records.

Holmes faces a maximum of 16.5 years in prison. Sentencing by Judge Greg Stephens is set for March 8.

In December Morris’ pleaded guilty in the middle of trial to murder with a three-year-gun specification. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 21 years.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

After the prosecution presented its case, ending with the testimony of a West Chester Police detective, Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the defense sought a plea agreement.