Grand jury gets case of Middletown woman charged in alleged theft of driver’s purse

Brittany Gaba was charged with robbery. Judge James Sherron set her bond at $50,000 and bound her case over. She’s in the Butler County Jail.

On Dec. 4, Middletown police responded to the 2800 block of Burbank Avenue and found the alleged victim, a 72-year-old female, sitting on the ground, hysterical, with visible marks and injuries to her face, police said.