Former Madison Twp. fire chief pleads guilty to child sex crimes

As part of the plea agreement victims who have been identified but are outside the statue of limitations for charges to be pursued, will be permitted to make victim impact statements at sentencing.

Sheriff’s detectives received a complaint, served a search warrant at Miller’s house, questioned him, arrested him and booked him into the Middletown City Jail on Feb. 14.

Miller confessed to detectives, according to court documents obtained by the Journal-News.

The Madison Twp. Fire Department said Miller has not been an active member of the department in more than 20 years in a statement posted on social media.

“We are disappointed to hear of these allegations and our thoughts and prayers are with those involved,” the department stated on its Facebook page.