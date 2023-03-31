Former Hamilton police officer dies in double-fatal crash

Unwin had been a Hamilton police officer for nearly two years, being appointed to the job on Aug. 5, 2019, according to the department. He resigned in May 2021 to take the job with Springfield Twp. Unwin completed his OPOTC police officer training in 2016, two years after graduating from Cincinnati State. He is also a 2009 graduate of Harrison High School.

Hamilton Avenue was closed between Clovernoll Drive and Centerridge Avenue near Ronald Reagan Highway in North College Hill for about five hours as crews worked to clear the scene. WCPO reported Unwin’s cruiser was “almost unrecognizable,” and the other vehicle was also heavily damaged.

Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit said the community’s thoughts are with all impacted.

“While Tim’s time here was brief, his impact was significant in terms of the lives he touched and the many relationships he forged,” he said.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost offered his condolences to Unwin’s family, fellow officers, and the Springfield Twp. community.

“Civil society depends on selfless sacrifice, sometimes the ultimate sacrifice,” he said. “ We should never take their service for granted.”

Colerain Twp. police reported one of its officers was involved in another crash at Pippin and Springdale roads. That officer was responding to the accident scene on Hamilton Avenue. The Colerain Twp. officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for what had been described as minor injuries.