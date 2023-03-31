911 caller: 3-year-old boy discharges firearm, shoots himself

A child was reportedly shot Thursday evening in Hamilton.
Emergency crews responded about 7 p.m. to the 900 block of Park Avenue and found the child, who was taken to a local hospital, according to a release from Hamilton police.
Police said that they are continuing to investigate.
A male 911 caller told dispatchers a 3-year-old boy was shot in the head and was experiencing seizures. The wound was on the left side of his head near the hairline, the caller said.
“He picked up a firearm,” the caller said.
After a few questions on his condition, the dispatcher asked, “He did shoot himself, right?”
“Yes, we believe so,” the caller said.
The caller said the child’s mom is a nurse, but she could not control the bleeding while they were on the phone.
The panicked caller said several times emergency crews “need to get here now” and “need to hurry now,” and eventually told the dispatcher “his breathing is slowing.” Crews were dispatched to the house at the start of the call.
Neighbors said the residence where the shooting occurred is a multi-generational home, according to our news partners Channel 9/WCPO. They said the family has been friendly and quiet, like most others in the neighborhood. They also said they did not hear a gunshot.
