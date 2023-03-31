911 caller: 3-year-old boy discharges firearm, shoots himself

After a few questions on his condition, the dispatcher asked, “He did shoot himself, right?”

“Yes, we believe so,” the caller said.

The caller said the child’s mom is a nurse, but she could not control the bleeding while they were on the phone.

The panicked caller said several times emergency crews “need to get here now” and “need to hurry now,” and eventually told the dispatcher “his breathing is slowing.” Crews were dispatched to the house at the start of the call.

Neighbors said the residence where the shooting occurred is a multi-generational home, according to our news partners Channel 9/WCPO. They said the family has been friendly and quiet, like most others in the neighborhood. They also said they did not hear a gunshot.

The Journal-News will update this story when more information is available.