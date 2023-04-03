BreakingNews
Fire causes $15K in damages to Middletown home, claims life of dog
X

Fire causes $15K in damages to Middletown home, claims life of dog

News
By
1 hour ago
Cause remains under investigation, according to fire marshal.

Middletown fire officials are still determining what caused a blaze Sunday night in a home in the 1600 block of Lamberton Street.

The residents told fire officials they left their home and when they returned, it was on fire.

Capt. Frank Baughman, also a fire marshal, said the fire may have started in the kitchen. Flames were shooting through a kitchen window when firefighters arrived around 6 p.m., he said.

Explore‘We all stopped to help’: Skydivers who went off-course in Middletown landed in different areas, one in traffic

One dog received medical attention, but died in the fire, Baughman said.

The fire caused about $15,000 in damages to the residence and $3,500 to the contents, he said.

He said no residents or firefighters were injured.

In Other News
1
‘We all stopped to help’: Skydivers who went off-course in Middletown...
2
Have you seen this missing Middletown teen?
3
Area code 283 to officially debut in region later this month
4
Popular Cincinnati restaurant and bar re-opens after years in limbo
5
Here are multiple concerts to check out in the region

About the Author

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top