Fire causes $15K in damages to Middletown home, claims life of dog

Middletown fire officials are still determining what caused a blaze Sunday night in a home in the 1600 block of Lamberton Street.
The residents told fire officials they left their home and when they returned, it was on fire.
Capt. Frank Baughman, also a fire marshal, said the fire may have started in the kitchen. Flames were shooting through a kitchen window when firefighters arrived around 6 p.m., he said.
One dog received medical attention, but died in the fire, Baughman said.
The fire caused about $15,000 in damages to the residence and $3,500 to the contents, he said.
He said no residents or firefighters were injured.
