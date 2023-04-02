3 skydivers go off course in Middletown, 1 rescued from a tree

Skydivers were rescued Sunday afternoon when they apparently went off course and one became snagged in a tree, according to police.
The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. when a person was reported in a tree on Elwood Street. The skydiver was rescued by the Middletown Division of Fire.
Another skydiver landed behind the fast food restaurants on Verity Parkway and another on Germantown Road, according to Police Chief David Birk.
He said the skydiver who that landed near Frisch’s on Germantown was injured.
Alex Hart, an owner of Start Skydiving, said it was a student’s first solo jump that ended with an off-landing. The other two skydivers were instructors.
“Nobody was hurt seriously. The one student was transported to Atrium as a precaution,” Hart said. “From what I heard for the EMT guys, everybody was okay.”
About the Author