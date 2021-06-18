Fenwick coach with ALS wins state championship, Hamilton honors Arthur Singletary and more: 5 uplifting Butler County stories this week.

Heizer, who grew up in Trenton and is a 2017 Edgewood High School graduate, began his cake-designing with cakes depicting Ironman and Dora the Explorer.

Heizer’s father, Alan, is helping build out the interior of the former True West Coffee shop on High Street. The other True West, on Main Street, remains open. Heizer’s mother, Tammie, does most of the cake-baking, and he does the decorating of cupcakes and cakes that can be very elaborate.

Hamilton honors prominent business owner ahead of Juneteenth recognition

Arthur Singletary was honored by Hamilton this week for his help of other people during his career. Contributed

As Hamilton officials honored Arthur Singletary on Thursday for his service to others throughout his career, he told those gathered he never expected such an honor.

As the calendar approaches the Juneteenth holiday, which Hamilton last year proclaimed to be a city holiday from then on, Mayor Pat Moeller and other officials presented Singletary, 74, who is a Black man, a proclamation thanking him for his service to others as he operated a variety of businesses throughout his work life.

His son, Arthur Singletary II, said he announced during the ceremony, “All I was doing was doing what I knew was right, and never expected people to be watching me and want to recognize me.”

McCrabb: Fenwick’s state champion coach with ALS ‘takes every day like it’s his last’

Fenwick High School won its second state volleyball title recently. Pete Ehrlich, who was diagnosed with ALS two years ago, coached the Falcons to their first title since 2013. PHOTO BY JTH PHOTOGRAPHY

When the volleyball landed in the net and fell harmlessly to the court, meaning Fenwick High School’s boys volleyball team had won its second state championship, head coach Pete Ehrlich leaned on his faith for encouragement as he had countless times.

“Total gratitude to God for blessing me with the energy and strength to make it through the whole season,” the fifth-year coach said.

Before the season started, Ehrlich, 58, diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, two years ago, considered stepping away from the game he had coached at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy and Fenwick. His ALS had progressed and Ehrlich wasn’t sure if he’d have the stamina to coach.

Cincinnati Zoo breaks ground on new elephant habitat, the biggest project in its history

Elephant Trek, which will be five times the size of the Zoo’s current elephant habitat, is slated to open at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2024 and will eventually be home to a multi-generational herd of 8-10 Asian elephants. CONTRIBUTED

The Cincinnati Zoo has broken ground on the biggest construction project in its history.

Elephant Trek will be an habitat for the animals will be five acres, or five times larger than the current location, and it is expected to open in 2024. It will house a herd of eight to 10 elephants, the zoo said.

The project is part of the More Home to Roam capital campaign, which launched in 2018 to expand space for animals at the zoo.

Cincinnati student wins scholarship in latest Vax-a-Million drawing

Suzanne Ward of Findlay, in Hancock County, won the $1 million prize and Sean Horning, of Cincinnati, won the college scholarship.

The state announced the fourth pair of Ohio Vax-a-Million winners Wednesday evening even as the bump from the incentive program fades and vaccination numbers remain stagnant.

More than 3.4 million Ohioans entered their names for a shot at the $1 million, up a little from the 3.3 million who had registered for last week’s drawing. More than 150,000 children age 12-17 entered their names for the scholarship, up from just over 133,000 last week.

Former Ohio State quarterback joining bid to purchase closed university property in southwest Ohio

Former Ohio State QBs Troy Smith and Braxton Miller have joined forces

Springfield native and former Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller is part of a group interested in purchasing the former Urbana University campus and converting the facility into a prep school.

Fellow former Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith would also be part of the venture along with Paul Miller, Braxton’s uncle.

The school, which Braxton Miller likened to a Midwest version of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., would be called Urbana Prep and Sports Institute.

