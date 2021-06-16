journal-news logo
Ohio names 4th Vax-a-Million winners as vaccinations stall

FILE - In this May 25, 2021, file photo, a man walks by the entrance for Ohio's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University in Cleveland. Ohio plans to announce its third pair of Ohio Vax-a-Million winners Wednesday evening, June 9, 2021, even as the initial bump from the incentive program fades and the vaccination numbers continue to drop. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
FILE - In this May 25, 2021, file photo, a man walks by the entrance for Ohio's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University in Cleveland. Ohio plans to announce its third pair of Ohio Vax-a-Million winners Wednesday evening, June 9, 2021, even as the initial bump from the incentive program fades and the vaccination numbers continue to drop. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

The state has announced the fourth set of Ohio Vax-a-Million winners even as the number of vaccinations being provided continues to be stagnant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state announced the fourth pair of Ohio Vax-a-Million winners Wednesday evening even as the bump from the incentive program fades and vaccination numbers remain stagnant.

More than 3.4 million Ohioans entered their names for a shot at the $1 million, up a little from the 3.3 million who had registered for last week’s drawing. More than 150,000 children age 12-17 entered their names for the scholarship, up from just over 133,000 last week.

Suzanne Ward of Findlay, in Hancock County, won the $1 million prize and Sean Horning, of Cincinnati, won the college scholarship. Their names were announced at the end of the Ohio Lottery's Cash Explosion TV show.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine's May 12 announcement of the incentive program had the desired effect, leading to a 43% boost in state vaccination numbers over the previous week. But numbers of vaccinations have dropped since then.

About 5.5 million people in Ohio have received at least one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, or about 47% of the population. About 4.9 million people, or 42% of the population, have completed the process.

Earlier this month DeWine warned about 200,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were set to expire on June 23, but the Food and Drug Administration last week extended the expiration date by six weeks.

Follow AP's coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

FILE - In this file image taken from video by the Office of the Ohio Governor on May 27, 2021, Abbigail Bugenske, 22, from Cincinnati, the first winner of Ohio's first $1 million Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive prize, is interviewed during a news conference. The state plans to announce its third pair of Ohio Vax-a-Million winners Wednesday evening, June 9, 2021, even as the initial bump from the incentive program fades and the vaccination numbers continue to drop. (Office of Ohio Governor via AP, File)
FILE - In this file image taken from video by the Office of the Ohio Governor on May 27, 2021, Abbigail Bugenske, 22, from Cincinnati, the first winner of Ohio's first $1 million Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive prize, is interviewed during a news conference. The state plans to announce its third pair of Ohio Vax-a-Million winners Wednesday evening, June 9, 2021, even as the initial bump from the incentive program fades and the vaccination numbers continue to drop. (Office of Ohio Governor via AP, File)

