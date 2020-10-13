Fatal shooting is latest violent incident outside Middletown bar

When officers were sent to a report of multiple shots being fired at the 513 Lounge on that day, they heard shots being fired in the rear parking lot.

A vehicle sped away from the parking lot on Verity and crashed into a stone wall at St. John’s Church at Curtis Street and First Avenue. The front seat passenger was killed in the crash.

About 10 minutes after the initial call of shots fired at the 513 Lounge, Middletown officers were sent to a report of multiple shots being fired in the area of Roosevelt Boulevard and Wicoff Street.

Officers did not find a shooting or crime scene, but sometime later two people who had been shot showed up at Atrium Medical Center. Police determined the two had been traveling in a vehicle when they were shot near Roosevelt Boulevard, west of Wicoff Street.

Police said the driver, Steve Waldon, of Dayton, had been shot multiple times in the chest and arm, and his passenger, Teresa Shields, also of Dayton, was shot multiple times and died of her injuries.

Shields' homicide remains unsolved, and Walden is serving a federal prison sentence on a drug charge.