Fairfield Twp. shots fired call leads to Hamilton teen’s arrest

“There are a lot of social media threats going on we’re still investigating, so between the two, it seems to be a feud between a couple groups in that area,” he said. “It’s juvenile issues and kids who have guns that shouldn’t.”

At about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the area of Milton Street and Tylersville Road for a complaint of shots fired. During the investigation, they found a vehicle “shot up” on Exeter Avenue, around the corner from where the complaint originated.

“We identified five juveniles in the vehicle sustained minor injuries. No one was actually shot,” McCroskey said.

Investigators quickly identified the juvenile and attempted to serve a warrant at his home with the help of the Hamilton Police Department as it was in the 1700 block of See Avenue in the city. He was not home, but McCroskey said the teen’s stepfather encouraged him to turn himself into the police.

He was arraigned in juvenile court on Monday morning and is scheduled to return to court next week. McCroskey said the teen remains in juvenile detention.

Because of this feud, the Fairfield Twp. Police Department will have a “very, very heavy presence” in the area as a precautionary measure, McCroskey said, adding, “We’re making a conscious effort to be very visible in that area, and we continue to do so.”