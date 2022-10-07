Fairfield names new finance director

Hacker would be the third Butler County employee to join Fairfield’s executive administrative team since the start of the year.

“Chris brings the right mix of innovation, creativity, and discipline to the city’s finance department,” said City Manager Scott Timmer. “Being familiar with Chris’ work both professionally and as a volunteer has allowed me to see the dedication and tenacity in which he tackles anything that comes his way. The city of Fairfield is excited to add Chris to our high-functioning team.”