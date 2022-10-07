Fairfield names new finance director

Christopher Hacker will leave his job with Butler County to be Fairfield’s new finance director.
Hacker would be the third Butler County employee to join Fairfield’s executive administrative team since the start of the year.
“Chris brings the right mix of innovation, creativity, and discipline to the city’s finance department,” said City Manager Scott Timmer. “Being familiar with Chris’ work both professionally and as a volunteer has allowed me to see the dedication and tenacity in which he tackles anything that comes his way. The city of Fairfield is excited to add Chris to our high-functioning team.”
Timmer was the first of soon-to-be three former Butler County employees to join Fairfield since the start of the year. He was hired as city manager after a 13-month search to fill the open position. In May, Laura Murphy left the county as human resources director to be the city’s assistant city manager.
Hacker would replace Jacob Burton, who left the position after 15 months in the job to take the finance director position with the city of Monroe.
Hacker, who previously served in the finance departments in Hamilton and Centerville, is Butler County’s director of Assets, Procurement and Projects. He has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Northwestern Ohio and a Bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Miami University.
Hacker is expected to start with the city on Oct. 31.
