Fairfield hires new assistant city manager

Butler County Commissioner Don Dixon said “when employees are here for a while they become just like family so it’s kind of hard personally to see them move, but it’s a huge opportunity for her.”

The commissioner said he wasn’t aware of her aspirations to be in city management.

“That’s a big jump in job classification and a great move for her,” Dixon said. “The opportunity presented itself and she’s well trained and equipped to handle the job.”

Murphy has been the county’s human resources director since September 2017. She has a breadth of legal experience, holding a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Dayton School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts in Public Justice. She is a member of County Risk Sharing Authority’s (CORSA) Best Practices Personnel Policy steering committee.

She also volunteers her time as a choreographer to various community theater groups in the Greater Cincinnati area.

Fairfield had inconsistency in its top executive positions and has now been shored up. The city lost its city manager in December 2020 when Mark Wendling resigned. A month later the city’s assistant city manager, Dan Wendt, was hired away to be Vandalia’s city manager.

Fire Chief Don Bennett served as acting city manager from December 2020 until Timmer’s hiring some 15 months later. Though Timmer replaced Wendt as assistant city manager in January 2021 until he left for the county, that position had been vacant for nearly a year.