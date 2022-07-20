Butler County man appears headed to lead finance department in his hometown

He came to Fairfield after being Middletown’s finance director. He was one of 19 people that applied for Fairfield’s finance director job and one of six candidates who were interviewed. He was the city’s top choice.

Burton said his time in Fairfield “has been great,” and he’s “leaving much sooner than I thought I would be.”

He said the opportunity in Monroe was “too great and unique to not pursue.”

Burton lives in Monroe and has seen its growth.

“And what an awesome opportunity to get to work for and serve in the city you live in,” he said. “Everyone I have met at Monroe seems wonderful, and I’m excited to get started and help the city continue to grow in positive ways.”

Fairfield City Manager Scott Timmer said Burton has the opportunity to position himself for the long term.

“I am happy he has the opportunity to do so,” he said. “We are thankful for his time at Fairfield and all the hard work he put in.”

Timmer said the city is advertising for the position and plans to begin a candidate review on Aug. 8.