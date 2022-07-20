journal-news logo
Butler County man appears headed to lead finance department in his hometown

After serving Middletown, Fairfield, Jacob Burton could be Monroe’s next finance director.

A Butler County man appears headed to his third finance director position within the last 16 months.

Jacob Burton, who has served as finance director for the city of Middletown and the city of Fairfield, may be the next finance director for the city of Monroe.

Burton could be approved by the Monroe City Council at its next meeting on July 26.

If approved, he will replace Karen Ervin, who left Monroe for the Lebanon City Schools District. Randy Groves, who retired from Fairborn, has served as interim finance director in Monroe.

It was announced in March 2021 that Burton would be Fairfield’s finance director, starting on April 12, 2021, and earning $114,000 with the city. He’ll leave the city with a salary of $116,285.

He came to Fairfield after being Middletown’s finance director. He was one of 19 people that applied for Fairfield’s finance director job and one of six candidates who were interviewed. He was the city’s top choice.

Burton said his time in Fairfield “has been great,” and he’s “leaving much sooner than I thought I would be.”

He said the opportunity in Monroe was “too great and unique to not pursue.”

Burton lives in Monroe and has seen its growth.

“And what an awesome opportunity to get to work for and serve in the city you live in,” he said. “Everyone I have met at Monroe seems wonderful, and I’m excited to get started and help the city continue to grow in positive ways.”

Fairfield City Manager Scott Timmer said Burton has the opportunity to position himself for the long term.

“I am happy he has the opportunity to do so,” he said. “We are thankful for his time at Fairfield and all the hard work he put in.”

Timmer said the city is advertising for the position and plans to begin a candidate review on Aug. 8.

