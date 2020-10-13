Ex-Springboro teacher jail sentence stayed for 90 days

Oda said another status conference will be set for Jan. 14, 2021.

The case stems from traffic stops in 2017 by Springboro police and a raid in May 2017 by the Warren County Drug Task Force of the Panzeca home in the Settlers Walk community in Springboro.

The son was accused of selling LSD and marijuana to as many as 30 Springboro kids, some of the drugs acquired online with Bitcoin with his mother’s help.

He pleaded no contest to charges of trafficking in drugs and possession of controlled substances and was sentenced in December 2017.

Panzeca resigned her job as a teacher in Springboro school district where she worked for 23 years.

The appeals court ruled Panzeca’s conviction for permitting drug abuse was supported by sufficient evidence and that the trial court did not err in her case.