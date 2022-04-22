Drugs found in Middletown, Sharonville have street value of more than $160K; man arrested

The Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force in coordination with the FBI and Middletown police executed search warrants at about 5 p.m. in the 4700 block of Roosevelt Avenue in Middletown and on Timber Ridge Lane in Sharonville. About 340 grams of methamphetamine and three pounds of fentanyl were seized, along with $9,700 in cash, according to the sheriff’s office. The street value of the drugs seized is more than $160,000.

Shawn Lattimore, 29, was charged with felony possession of drugs and booked into the Butler County Jail. More charges may follow pending lab test results.