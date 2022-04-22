BreakingNews
Volunteers to search for missing Hamilton man on Saturday
Drugs found in Middletown, Sharonville have street value of more than $160K; man arrested

BUTLER COUNTY — A Sharonville man was arrested Thursday after a search of his residence and a Middletown location turned up pounds of fentanyl, meth and cash, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force in coordination with the FBI and Middletown police executed search warrants at about 5 p.m. in the 4700 block of Roosevelt Avenue in Middletown and on Timber Ridge Lane in Sharonville. About 340 grams of methamphetamine and three pounds of fentanyl were seized, along with $9,700 in cash, according to the sheriff’s office. The street value of the drugs seized is more than $160,000.

Shawn Lattimore, 29, was charged with felony possession of drugs and booked into the Butler County Jail. More charges may follow pending lab test results.

“We will continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to get these dealers behind bars and drugs off our streets. This much fentanyl can kill over 500,000 people,” said Sheriff Richard Jones.

