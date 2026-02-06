Driver in fatal Middletown crash pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide

A Middletown man accused of driving drunk and killing a 58-year-old in a high-speed crash has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Nicholas D. Dearth, 47, faces up to 60 months in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine for the felony aggravated vehicular homicide charge in connection with the Aug. 23, 2025, death of Stephen Howard.