Driver in fatal Middletown crash pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide

A Middletown man accused of driving drunk and killing a 58-year-old in a high-speed crash has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence.
Nicholas D. Dearth, 47, faces up to 60 months in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine for the felony aggravated vehicular homicide charge in connection with the Aug. 23, 2025, death of Stephen Howard.
Dearth’s license could be suspended for three years to life, according to court documents.
The operating a vehicle under the influence charge, a first-degree misdemeanor, carries a maximum 180-day jail sentence, a $1,075 maximum fine and a possible 1-3 year license suspension.
Another count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, was dismissed, according to court documents.
Dearth’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 26.
Friends and family of Howard packed Judge Jennifer Muench-McElfresh’s courtroom Oct. 30 as prosecutor Katie Pridemore shared details of the August 2025 crash, of which Pridemore said there is video evidence.
Dearth allegedly had left a bar a little before 2 a.m. Aug. 23.
He was “absolutely intoxicated,” according to witnesses, and had a blood alcohol content of .203 — about 2½ times the legal limit.
Dearth drove in “excess” of 86 to 92 mph on Central Avenue when he “T-boned” Howard’s car near The Alameda, Pridemore said.
Pridemore said Howard was killed “immediately.”
