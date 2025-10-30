Driver in fatal Middletown crash sent to jail, bond set at $200K

“That’s very light,” said Kimberly Silas, friend of the family, of the bond amount. “He will get to probably bond out, he will get to see his family, he will get to be with his family ... I do not think there has been any remorse at all.”

“It’s very hurtful. And that is not a high bond, at all. It should have been higher.”

Friends and family of Howard packed Judge Jennifer Muench-McElfresh’s courtroom Thursday as prosecutor Katie Pridemore shared details of the Aug. 23 crash.

Dearth allegedly had left a bar a little before 2 a.m. on Aug. 23, which Pridemore said there is video evidence of.

He was “absolutely intoxicated,” according to witnesses, and had a blood alcohol content of .203 — about 2.5 times the legal limit.

Dearth drove in “excess” of 86-92 mph on Central Avenue when he “t-boned” Howard’s car, Pridemore alledges.

Pridemore said Howard was killed “immediately.”