Felony charges filed in August crash that killed Middletown man

Nicholas D. Dearth of Middletown was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on two felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle under the influence, according to Butler County court records. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

A Middletown man has been charged with two felony charges connected to an August crash that resulted in the death of 58-year-old Stephen Howard.

Nicholas D. Dearth of Middletown was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on two felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle under the influence, according to Butler County court records.

He will be in court Oct. 30 for an arraignment hearing.

“We are happy that charges have been brought forth,” said Kimberly Silas, close friend of the Howard family. “We just want the justice system to make sure he pays for what he did.”

Family and friends of Stephen Howard, 58, who was killed in a Aug. 23 car crash, gathered Sunday at the crash site as a "call for justice." CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Contributed

A prayer vigil was held Sunday for Howard at Central Avenue and The Alameda where the crash occurred.

Family, friends and supporters gathered outside and in cars to “call for justice,” according to Silas.

“There cannot be another incident where it just seems like his life didn’t matter,” she told Journal-News. “Everybody deserves some closure.”

Family members and friends of Howard also attended a September city council meeting, asking for more transparency and answers regarding the crash, which they felt had not been provided by the city or police department.

On questions of transparency, Middletown Police Chief Earl Nelson said, “We are being transparent...there are some things that we just can’t say to protect the integrity of the case. But any family member who wants to come down here to talk to us and try to get whatever details they want...we will talk to them. We have spoken with several family members, several times, and kept them updated.”

Stephen Howard, 58, was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Middletown on Central Ave. and The Alameda on Saturday, Aug. 23. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Provided

icon to expand image

Credit: Provided

Nelson told Journal-News in September he understood why Stephen’s family attended the meeting.

“He is a beloved member of the community,” he said. “They wanted more answers than what we can give right now.”

