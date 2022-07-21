Driver charged with homicide in case of woman struck and killed on Mulhauser Road

West Chester Police arrested Miguel Gomez-Alvarez, 30, of Springdale last night in connection with the May 29 fatal accident on Muhlhauser Road.

A Butler County grand jury handed down indictments for Gomez-Alvarez yesterday and he was taken into custody without incident by West Chester police. Gomez-Alvarez is charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, driving under influence and failure to stop after crash.