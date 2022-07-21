Driver charged with homicide in case of woman struck and killed on Mulhauser Road

A driver who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian on Mulhauser Road in May has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated vehicular homicide.
West Chester Police arrested Miguel Gomez-Alvarez, 30, of Springdale last night in connection with the May 29 fatal accident on Muhlhauser Road.
A Butler County grand jury handed down indictments for Gomez-Alvarez yesterday and he was taken into custody without incident by West Chester police. Gomez-Alvarez is charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, driving under influence and failure to stop after crash.
A security guard called police around 3:30 p.m. after finding Sherry Berna Haywood, 46, of Cincinnati on Muhlhauser Road just west of Ohio 747.
The Butler County coroner ruled Haywood died of multiple traumatic injuries.
The vehicle that was involved was located June 2 at The Willows Apartment Complex off Chesterdale Drive in Springdale by a West Chester police officer.
About the Author