Domino’s Pizza seeks new Franklin location in former payday lending site

Metro could not be reached for comment.

In his report, Conway said if the property is rezoned, the plan is to consolidate both lots in to one lot.

Conway said the proposed rezoning should not have any effect on public health or safety, traffic congestion or any adverse effects on abutting properties. He said it would provide a more consistent use for the land owner and the rezoning is consistent with the city’s comprehensive land use plan.

Cook told the Journal-News that Metro is investing in the community as he has done in other locations.

He said the building at 675 E. Second St. was a Loan Max business which was closed after the state of Ohio imposed restrictions on predatory lending. Cook said the business vacated the premises in early 2020 with several months left on their lease. The building also served as a location for Clark’s Pharmacy and before that was a Hardee’s restaurant.