New Butler County restaurants: 3 that have announced moves recently

Brent Dalton is opening Brent's Smoking Butts & Grill on Central Avenue in Middletown after many years of operation as a food truck. Opening day is Saturday, Dec. 5.
Brent Dalton is opening Brent's Smoking Butts & Grill on Central Avenue in Middletown after many years of operation as a food truck. Opening day is Saturday, Dec. 5. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Restaurants continue to pop up in Butler County, giving residents some tasty new choices for places to eat.

Here is a roundup of recent stories covering the announcements.

New restaurant: Owner expands from barbecue food truck to sit-down business in Middletown

Two years ago, Brent Dalton, owner of a popular food truck known for its barbecue selection, announced he was expanding and opening a restaurant.

There have been numerous delays, including those caused by the coronavirus, but Dalton’s dream will become a reality Saturday morning when he opens his first restaurant, Brent’s Smokin’ Butts and Grill, 1206 Central Ave.

Dalton gave a nervous laugh when asked about opening a restaurant at a time when others are closing due to the lack of business caused by COVD-19.

Raising Cane’s restaurant coming to Hamilton in 2021 at former rent-to-own location

Raising Cane's, which opened its third Dayton-area location on July 13, 2020 in Huber Heights, is planning a fourth area location in Beavercreek and is looking to add more restaurants in the region.
Raising Cane’s is set to construct a new restaurant on Hamilton’s West Side early next year.

Plans were submitted by a developer on Wednesday to construct the third location of the chicken fingers chain in Butler County. It would be the 13th in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. There are also four locations in the Miami Valley.

“During Plan Hamilton discussions, we received significant amounts of input from younger residents who wanted more fast-casual restaurant options,” said Hamilton City Manager Joshua Smith. “High on that list were Chipotle, Chick-Fil-A, Raising Cane’s, Joella’s Hot Chicken and Panera Bread.”

New restaurant: Barbecue chain to open new location in Fairfield

Fairfield residents will soon have a new dining choice as Dickey's Barbeque Pit prepares to open. The restaurant, which is scheduled to open its doors and drive thru on Dec. 21, will be located off of Dixie Highway. (Photo By Nick Graham\Journal-News)
Fairfield residents will soon have a new dining choice as Dickey's Barbeque Pit prepares to open. The restaurant, which is scheduled to open its doors and drive thru on Dec. 21, will be located off of Dixie Highway. (Photo By Nick Graham\Journal-News)

A new business is coming to Fairfield and city officials say residents’ taste buds will have another tasty choice.

The regional barbeque chain Dickey’s Barbeque Pit will soon be opening its first restaurant in Fairfield.

“We always see it as a positive to see when additional dining options come for our residents,” said Nathaniel Kaelin, economic development manager for Fairfield.

