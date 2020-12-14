New Butler County restaurants: 3 that have announced moves recently

Restaurants continue to pop up in Butler County, giving residents some tasty new choices for places to eat.
Here is a roundup of recent stories covering the announcements.
New restaurant: Owner expands from barbecue food truck to sit-down business in Middletown
Two years ago, Brent Dalton, owner of a popular food truck known for its barbecue selection, announced he was expanding and opening a restaurant.
There have been numerous delays, including those caused by the coronavirus, but Dalton’s dream will become a reality Saturday morning when he opens his first restaurant, Brent’s Smokin’ Butts and Grill, 1206 Central Ave.
Dalton gave a nervous laugh when asked about opening a restaurant at a time when others are closing due to the lack of business caused by COVD-19.
Raising Cane’s restaurant coming to Hamilton in 2021 at former rent-to-own location
Credit: Staff file photo by Mark Fisher
Raising Cane’s is set to construct a new restaurant on Hamilton’s West Side early next year.
Plans were submitted by a developer on Wednesday to construct the third location of the chicken fingers chain in Butler County. It would be the 13th in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. There are also four locations in the Miami Valley.
“During Plan Hamilton discussions, we received significant amounts of input from younger residents who wanted more fast-casual restaurant options,” said Hamilton City Manager Joshua Smith. “High on that list were Chipotle, Chick-Fil-A, Raising Cane’s, Joella’s Hot Chicken and Panera Bread.”
New restaurant: Barbecue chain to open new location in Fairfield
A new business is coming to Fairfield and city officials say residents’ taste buds will have another tasty choice.
The regional barbeque chain Dickey’s Barbeque Pit will soon be opening its first restaurant in Fairfield.
“We always see it as a positive to see when additional dining options come for our residents,” said Nathaniel Kaelin, economic development manager for Fairfield.