New restaurant: Barbecue chain to open new location in Fairfield

Patrick Harder, owner of the Harder Restaurant Group, which has nine franchise restaurant locations in Greater Cincinnati, said he is eager to open his new restaurant in the location of the former Guthrie’s Chicken Fingers at 6775 Dixie Highway.

Plans for the barbeque eatery are for it to open Dec. 21.

Harder said the previous tenant’s drive-thru window will prove helpful in opening during the coronavirus.

“Being able to get barbecue through a drive thru will be a huge advantage for some families, especially in the trying times with the pandemic,” he said.

Harder, who also owns a number of area Rapid Fire Pizza restaurants – including one in the same Fairfield strip as the new Dickey’s – said he hopes to fill some recent vacancies in the local barbeque restaurant market.

“A few barbecue places have closed and I believe there is a void. My very first restaurant was a Dickey’s Barbecue that opened in Amelia Ohio in 2014. We have our management staff training in Amelia now,” he said.

“I believe Fairfield needs a good, fast casual barbeque option.”

“We will offer a variety of smoked meats that are smoked on site daily and also offer smoked wings and an awesome brisket chili. We will have kids eat free on Sundays, which is always a huge hit in communities.”

“We are eager to open and serve the Fairfield community,” said Harder.