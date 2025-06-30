Three businesses moving into Fairfield Trade Center

“This site was severely challenged – low land, very wet, in the floodway,” said Nathaniel Kaelin, Fairfield’s economic development manager.

“We did not expect it to develop for many years. NorthPoint had to do a significant amount of work … to make the site ready for development. Now it has a $63 million development on it.”

That price tag doesn’t include the investment each tenant is putting into the building, said Alex Geschutz, NorthPoint’s director of development.

“These are more than just concrete boxes – (they are) new homes for growing tenants and companies in the past-paced industry, choosing to keep or create new roots within the region,” Geschutz said.

Darana Hybrid is leasing all 304,364 square feet of building one, moving into the space in January. It does the design work, manufacturing and installation of conveyor systems with clients that include Amazon, FedEx, Coca-Cola and KraftHeinz. Darana Hybrid is expanding its Hamilton operations by constructing a 100,000 square-foot facility on Belle Avenue in Lindenwald.

Systecon is leasing 108,580 square feet of space in building two. The manufacturer of modular utility systems, received its final permits this week and plans to begin moving in next week, with operations beginning in August, said Tony Fischer, vice president of production.

Initially, Fischer said, 40 people will work a single shift “with the opportunity to expand.” The company also operates a facility in West Chester Twp.

The Fairfield facility will allow Systecon to serve more customers, better manage inventory, and allow for growth, said Stu Barrick, chief operating officer.

“Everything we build is engineered to customer specific needs. We didn’t have enough space in West Chester,’’ said Alex Juncker, vice president. “We’re moving here for its proximity to West Chester.”

In the last five years sales have grown about 250 percent, Juncker added.

Ireland-based LetsGetChecked is leasing 109,166 square feet of space in building two. It is a global healthcare solutions company offering at-home health testing kits, integrating manufacturing, logistics, lab analysis, physician support and prescription fulfillment.

Interior work specific to LetsGetChecked recently began and are expected to be finished in September or October, Geschutz said. The company will assemble and store its medical testing kits in Fairfield.

Geschutz said NorthPoint has come to terms with a third tenant for building two who wants to lease 69,000 square feet, leaving roughly 26,00 square feet left to lease. Until the contract is signed, he declined to name the tenant.

Fairfield Trade is the second project NorthPoint has developed in the city. Its first was the nearby Union Centre Logistics Center on Seward Road.

As an incentive, Fairfield City Council approved a 10-year, 75 percent tax abatement for the project, which will be shared with tenants, based on square footage. The abatement also includes payments to the Fairfield City and Butler Tech schools, Kaelin said.

LetsGetChecked in April was awarded a 1.44 percent, eight-year tax credit from the Ohio Tax Credit Authority.