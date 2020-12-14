Former Middletown city manager’s age discrimination complaint dismissed

The EEOC enforces federal civil rights laws that protect people from workplace discrimination and retaliation.

Adkins was removed as city manager by Middletown City Council on Dec. 17, 2019. He filed the complaint on April 13.

“I believe I have been discriminated against because of my age in violation of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act,” Adkins’ complaint says.

In his EEOC complaint, Adkins cites his length of employment and says he was fully qualified for his position as city manager.

“Throughout my career with the city, I had an exemplary work record,” he writes. “In 2014, I was promoted to city manager. I performed in that role at a very high level.”

He also claimed that Councilwoman Ami Vittori had a strong bias against older white males and targeted white males for removal. Vittori denied that allegation, noting that council hired a new city manager who was older than Adkins.

Adkins, 57, worked for Middletown for 14 years as an assistant city prosecutor, city prosecutor and community redevelopment director before his appointment as city manager in June 2014.

Following a public outburst at a downtown coffee shop on Oct. 2, 2019, council gave Adkins a one-day unpaid suspension and ordered him to make a public apology at the Oct. 15 council meeting.

“Council does not condone the actions of the city manager on Oct. 2, 2019. However, they appreciate his hard work for the city and look forward to working together to continue advancing Middletown’s success,” the council said in a statement.

On Nov. 5, the council began the termination process of Adkins “because of irreconcilable differences between council and Mr. Adkins concerning leadership style, and these differences make his continued work as city manager untenable.” The termination was finalized on Dec. 17, 2019. Adkins continued to receive severance pay until Feb. 5, 2020.

On May 20, the city announced that James M. Palenick, 60, of Racine, Wis. was selected to succeed Adkins as city manager. Palenick took office on July 13.