Deputies seek man who led chase through Hamilton, wrecked then fled on foot

A man deputies said was recently released from prison failed to stop after allegedly speeding in Hamilton on Monday night, leading multiple cruisers on a chase that ended when the suspect bailed out of wrecked vehicle on Gordon Smith Boulevard.
The incident happened about 7:20 p.m. when a deputy tried to stop a vehicle traveling 55 mph in a 35 mph zone on Eaton Road, according to Butler County Sheriff’s Capt. Rick Bucheit.
The driver accelerated when the deputy got out of the cruiser, leading deputies and Hamilton officers on a pursuit in the city, then into the county and back into Hamilton. The driver hit car on Shultz Drive and a “clipped a cruiser at the roundabout” then traveling on Shultz, Cleveland Avenue, Washington Boulevard West Elkton Road and Beissinger Road before he jumped out of the car while it was moving back on Gordon Smith, according to officers.
“Guy bails out of the car, runs into one of the apartment buildings on Gordon Smith,” Bucheit said. “They searched for him in the attic of the building and in the woods behind the buildings. He was not located.”
Officers were able to identify the driver after investigation.
Bucheit declined to release the name of the suspect, stating there are warrants “forthcoming for his antics” and he is actively being sought.
“He did have a warrant at the time of the stop for a parole violation,” Bucheit said. “He’s recently been released from prison.”
