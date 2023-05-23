Deputies seek man who led chase through Hamilton, wrecked then fled on foot

The incident happened about 7:20 p.m. when a deputy tried to stop a vehicle traveling 55 mph in a 35 mph zone on Eaton Road, according to Butler County Sheriff’s Capt. Rick Bucheit.

The driver accelerated when the deputy got out of the cruiser, leading deputies and Hamilton officers on a pursuit in the city, then into the county and back into Hamilton. The driver hit car on Shultz Drive and a “clipped a cruiser at the roundabout” then traveling on Shultz, Cleveland Avenue, Washington Boulevard West Elkton Road and Beissinger Road before he jumped out of the car while it was moving back on Gordon Smith, according to officers.