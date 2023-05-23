1 dead after two-vehicle crash early Monday in Warren County

Crews were sent to Greentree Road near Union Road around 8:30 a.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A 2003 Toyota Camry, operated by 82-year-old William Mapes from Lebanon, was traveling west on Greentree Road when it went left of center and hit a 2013 Phoenix concrete mixer head-on, OSHP said.