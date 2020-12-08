Decades of judicial experience leaving Butler County benches next month

The judge who has presided over thousands of cases, some high profile, said he is looking forward to traveling and visiting children and grandchildren who live out of state.

“But there is a little fear and trepidation that I am not going to have things to do everyday,” Pater said. “I do better with a schedule to keep, and this has been a very enjoyable thing for me.”

By state law, if judges turn 70 during the term, they cannot run again for another six years in office.

Pater said he believes if he could have, he would have run again.

“I have enjoyed the work, I didn’t particularly want to retire,” Pater said.

Despite the high responsibility of the the job, Pater said he has been able to handle it without stress overtaking his life.

“It’s a serious responsibility, and I have taken it seriously. Sending someone to prison is taking away a chunk of someone’s life, and it is a very serious thing to do, and I don’t do it lightly,” Pater said. “After I have done it, I am usually able to just let it go, not dwell on it. If you are not able to do that, it would make this job a very difficult job.

Butler County Area III Judge Dan Haughey was elected in November to take Pater’s judgeship. He will take the gavel Jan. 3.

Judge Ronald Craft said a competency evaluation determined the teen suspect in a Middletown church arson fire is capable of understanding the proceedings against him. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Craft grew up in Fairfield, served in the Air Force, graduated from Ohio State University and received in law degree from Capital University Law School.

He said he likely would not have run again if he had been able.

“Not because I dislike the job, I love what I do,” Craft said. “But it has been 18 years and I think it’s time for someone else to get a fresh look at all these cases we have.”

In his time on the bench, Craft said he has seen an increase in juvenile involvement with more serious cases.

“Seriousness of cases has increased, more gun-related cases, and usually drugs are involved, shooting cases, homicide cases and robbery cases with guns,” Craft said.

Craft said the family unit is very important for children. If families are doing their job in disciplinary matters, his court and schools do not have to step in.

“That has changed too. It is just not happening,” Craft said.

Craft said he too looks forward to spending time with his children and grandchildren.

“It has gone really quick, I have heard a lot of serious cases through the years,” Craft said. “But everyday I couldn’t wait to get in to the office, each day is different, each day presents challenges and an opportunity to make a difference in the community in the lives of young people who come into court.”

Erik Niehaus, son of the late Butler County Juvenile Judge David Niehaus, was elected in November to take office on Jan. 2.

Both Craft and Pater say the plan to serve as visiting judges in the state as appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court, so they may turn up again in a Butler County courtroom.

“My intent is to get around,” Craft said with a laugh. “I am not really leaving the bench, I am leaving as an elected official.”

Pater also joked that he and Craft might have to “arm wrestle” for local visiting judge assignments.