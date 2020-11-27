37 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Douglas Elbridge Sedgwick Jr., 512 Caroline St., New Richmond; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle under the influence of Methamphetamine, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Angel Y. Lagrandier, 224 Wayne Ave., Apt. 6, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Matthew Edward Verbosky, 6 Beth Lane, Apt. 1, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jordan E. Roberts, 2917 Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (direct), and driving under suspension.

Brian D. Bowling, II, 705 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Wesley Leonardo Sanders, Butler County Jail, 705 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Roger S. Johnson, 1762 Middletown Eaton Road, Middletown; indicted on three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (direct), two counts of sexual battery (direct), one count each of gross sexual imposition (direct), and sexual battery.

Daniel R. Seabolt, 236 Stoney Lonesome Road, Aurora, In.; certified back to the lower court on one count each of obstructing official business, operating a vehicle under the influence, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Holly McConnell-Wilder, 105 Gordon Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of carrying concealed weapons.

Michael G. Soape, 340 S. 2nd St., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of criminal damaging or endangering, criminal damaging or endangering (direct), and domestic violence (direct).

Timothy Lamont Caldwell, Jr., 2106 Brentwood St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of assault, obstructing official business, violating a protection order, and resisting arrest.

Danny Steven Bolanos, 6781 Dutchview Ct., Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Felix G. Ramirez Alvarez, 5561 Mercer Ridge, Columbus; certified back to the lower court on one count each of complicity to misuse of credit cards, receiving stolen property, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Raleigh Durbin, 1819 Parrish Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.

James McIntosh, 997 Minor Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Charles Morris, 125 Howman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Jordan Oatneal, 407 McKinley St., Middletown; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Christopher Tharp, 35 Chestnut Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure of duty to register (direct); and failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct).

Bryant M. Adams, 202 Ramblewood Drive, Apt. 3, Fairfield; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address or place of employment (direct).

Stanley Merritt, 926 S. 2nd St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct).

Alexander Danie Marotte, 115 Wodds Run Road, Glenshaw, Pa.; indicted on one count each of gross sexual imposition (direct) and sexual imposition (direct).

Benjamin R. Scheer, 126 Iglehart St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of marijuana (direct) and trafficking in marijuana (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Timothy Lazier, 849 S. River St., Franklin; indicted on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Eric S. Schmidt, 2835 Nighthawk Court, Mason; indicted on two counts each of gross sexual imposition and public indecency, and one count of rape.

Kent Bao Luong, 8024 Seabury Court, West Chester; indicted on one count each of telecommunications fraud and theft.

Dana M. Helton, 6051 E. U.S. 22/3, Lot 57, Morrow; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Anthony R. Hudson, 4665 Anne Drive, Carlisle; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Jarred Shane Ruble, 2474 W. Alex Bell Road, Centerville; indicted on one count each of violating a protection order, and resisting arrest.

Liam Hamill, 6521 Arborcrest Road, Loveland; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Trevor Michael Conley, 112 Colonial Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Rebecca Marie Everetts, 5 Chris Lane, Miamisburg; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Dustin L. Stamper, 607 Wilson St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tanja Davis, 6359 Birch Park, Galloway; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Lamonte Rayshawn Fowler, 1071 Ellsworth Ave., Columbus; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Mark T. Mootispaw, 1571 Milner Road, Leesburg; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and driving under OVI suspension.

Brandon S. Watson, 3509 8th St. West, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin; aggravated possession of drugs; possession of a Fentanyl-related compound; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; possessing drug abuse instruments; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Raymond Martel Marqui Durant, 3400 Library Ave., Cleveland; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.