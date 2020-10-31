Coronavirus: Liberty Twp. bar cited for after-hours alcohol sales

The Draft Bar and Grille, located at 7029 Yankee Road was cited after agents witnessed several patrons being served mixed drinks and beer after 10 p.m. Agents reportedly purchased a beer from bar staff at 10:15 p.m., the release stated.

The state liquor board and Gov. Mike DeWine approved stopping the sale of alcohol at 10 p.m. to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in July.