Coronavirus: Liberty Twp. bar cited for after-hours alcohol sales

A bar in Liberty Twp. was cited for after-hours sale of alcohol, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release.
The Draft Bar and Grille, located at 7029 Yankee Road was cited after agents witnessed several patrons being served mixed drinks and beer after 10 p.m. Agents reportedly purchased a beer from bar staff at 10:15 p.m., the release stated.
The state liquor board and Gov. Mike DeWine approved stopping the sale of alcohol at 10 p.m. to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in July.
“The businesses can stay open – but we believe that stopping alcohol sales at 10 p.m. for onsite consumption will help thin out the crowd and help slow the spread,” DeWine said.
The rule requires consumption of alcohol to end by 11 p.m.
“The problem is, bars, by their nature, lend themselves to a revolving door of people in close contact, oftentimes indoors,” DeWine said. “Patrons either stay at one location, sometimes for hours or bar hop. Either way, they interact with many different people - especially the younger crowd.”
A total of seven restaurants were cited, the release said. BG’s Main Event in Rittman, The Electric Co. in Mansfield, Carney’s and Dreamers in Cleveland, Fusion in Toledo and the White House in Columbus were all cited.