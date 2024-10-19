Conservatory to host Halloween exhibit at Miami Hamilton

The Conservatory has a Halloween exhibit with carnivorous plants on display through mid-November. The plants are from across the globe, including the United States. Guests can see the world-famous Venus flytrap, pitcher plants, sundews, and bladderworts. Visit this bloodcurdling collection of killer plants from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

While visiting the conservatory, take a self-guided tour to experience the featured art, unique architecture, and four plant collection display rooms: Tropical, Desert, Horticulture, and the Atrium.

Take the Miami University Hamilton tree walk around campus. In 2022, The Conservatory established a 25-species tree walk, from American hazelnut to Japanese pagoda, Norway spruce to weeping willow, and many more. Discover the tree’s common name, scientific name, family, and place of origin displayed on a placard, with a QR code available to learn more.

The Conservatory will host a new fall seminar series, Conservatory Conversations, from noon to 1 p.m. biweekly on Mondays that participants can attend in person and via Zoom. On Oct. 21, hear Lynn White from the Butler Soil and Water Conservation District as she discusses how to attract birds to your yard. On Nov. 4, explore ghosts and ghouls in the garden. Thankful Plants: Good Givers on Nov. 18 and Holiday Horticulture on Dec. 2 round out the series for 2024.

For more information or to schedule a guided group tour, email MURConservatory@MiamiOH.edu or visit MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/Conservatory. Miami University Regionals’ Hamilton campus is located at 1601 University Blvd.