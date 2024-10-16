6 farms in the SW Ohio region to visit before October ends

Barn-N-Bunk’s Fall Festival Weekends include a corn maze, a pumpkin patch, hayrides, duck races, a straw maze, a climbing wall, face painting, mini train rides and more. Each weekend will feature a different specialty event such as helicopter rides, and a costume contest. Address: Ohio 73 and Wayne-Madison Road, Trenton. Online: barnnbunk.com.

Brown’s Family Farm Market

Brown’s Family Farm Market has Fall Family Fun Weekends through Oct. 31. Most activities around the farm are free of charge including the corn maze, farm animal displays and play areas. The “Little Diggers” gravel play area features toy trucks, shovels and more. Plus, the “Big White Barn,” is open.

Bown’s also offers free parking and a picnic area, which can be reserved for parties and group meetings. Highlights of a visit include the hayride, a barrel train ride for kids, and picking a pumpkin. Pumpkins are paid for separately in the store, where you can also find local apples, cider, Amish baked goods, fresh produce and tons of fall treats. Address: 11620 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton. Online: brownsfarmmarket.com .

Burwinkel Farms

Located in Ross, Burwinkel’s features three traditional mazes two corn mazes and one skid maze) and a Halloween Scavenger Hunt. Activities also include a pumpkin patch, hayrides, animals to visit and more. Each guest will have an opportunity to pick a small pumpkin and a sunflower to take home.

There are lots fall photo opportunities. The farm has been in the family for more than three generations, dating back to 1918. Seasonal fall produce items will be available for purchase. Fall Family Fun runs through Oct. 31. Address: 4359 Hamilton Cleves Road. Online: burwinkelfarms.com.

Garver Family Farm Market

Garver Family Farm Market has a pick-your-own pumpkin patch in addition to its festive store with fall treats and items for sale. Grab a meal for lunch there, too. Address: 6790 Hamilton Lebanon Road, Monroe. Online: garverfarmmarket.com.

Jackson Family Farm Festival

During weekends in October at Jackson Family Farm, guests will find pumpkins, farm animals, pedal tractors, a pumpkin cannon, corn barn, a hay tower, pumpkin jumping pads and more. U-pick wildflowers, pumpkins, and food/dessert items available for purchase. Address: 6760 W. Alexandria Road, Middletown. Online: jacksonfamilyfarm.net.

Fall Fun at Niederman Family Farm

Fall Fun at Niederman Family Farm has become a favorite, family-friendly tradition. The purchase of wristband includes the 4-acre corn maze, a Lil’ Sprout Route, a hayride, ball zones, a kid’s tractor play area, kid’s tiny houses, animal exhibits, climbing web, Human Foosball, Tug-O-War, Duck Races, tetherball, pipe swings, educational areas, and much more. The Fall Fun festivities run through Oct. 27. Pumpkins will also be available for sale at Pumpkin Paradise. Address: 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Twp. Online: niedermanfamilyfarm.com .

MORE ONLINE

Butler County Visitors Bureau: gettothebc.com

Warren County Convention & Visitors Bureau: ohioslargestplayground.com

Visit Cincy: visitcincy.com

Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau: daytoncvb.com