Hamilton’s Fourth of July activities: What to expect

The Fourth of July in Hamilton will be a patriotic celebration.
Jacob Stone-Welch, director of donor services for The Hamilton Community Foundation and parade committee member, said there are a few new things to look out for at this year’s Independence Day festivities.
He said the biggest things, outside of the RiversEdge venue expansion completed in May, are some of the new parade units.
Hamilton’s oldest manufacturing company — Hamilton Caster — will be partnering with Hamilton’s oldest family run band — the Klaberheads — to have a float in the parade.
“I thought [that] was pretty cool because [there is] nearly 200 years worth of existence between the two organizations,” Stone-Welch said.
Klaberheads, a German band with a modern flair, is 95-years-old, and the family owned manufacturing company is 118.
The Klaberheads will be in the back of a Hamilton Caster truck with their music playing in the background, Stone-Welch said.
Those watching from the sidelines will see more than 85 floats and roughly 1,000 people in the 45-minute parade.
“I think people really enjoy seeing the wide variety of different types of units whether its large pick up trucks or even commercial vehicles ... and one of our units will even bring go-karts,” Stone-Welch said.
Two other units showing up for the first time are The LocalMotive, the “new downtown people mover” which will be highlighting their new vehicles and services and Bark Hamilton, a doggy daycare group.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
10 a.m.: Parade kicks off at Butler County Fairgrounds
10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Open house at the Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument (1 S. Monument Ave.), The Historic Log Cabin (10 S. Monument Ave.) and The Butler County Historical Society (327 N. 2nd St.)
6 p.m.: Free concert at RiversEdge featuring That Arena Rock Show
10 p.m.: Hamilton Firework Show
More online: hamiltonjuly4th.com
