Hamilton’s Fourth of July activities: What to expect

He said the biggest things, outside of the RiversEdge venue expansion completed in May, are some of the new parade units.

Hamilton’s oldest manufacturing company — Hamilton Caster — will be partnering with Hamilton’s oldest family run band — the Klaberheads — to have a float in the parade.

“I thought [that] was pretty cool because [there is] nearly 200 years worth of existence between the two organizations,” Stone-Welch said.

Klaberheads, a German band with a modern flair, is 95-years-old, and the family owned manufacturing company is 118.

The Klaberheads will be in the back of a Hamilton Caster truck with their music playing in the background, Stone-Welch said.