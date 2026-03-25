How to watch the Cincinnati Reds on TV, streaming

Explore Why Joey Votto gifted a clock that is in front of the Reds stadium

The following is a list of ways to watch, as we know it right now, the day before Opening Day:

In market

• Reds.tv: The Reds will be broadcast by MLB on a new direct-to-consumer service called REDS.TV. This option eliminates the need for cable for in-market viewers. This service will costs fans $19.99/month or $99.99/season.

• Altafiber: Channel 24.

• Spectrum: Offered through a new “MLB Cincinnati Reds” channels 304 and 1304.

• DIRECTV: Channel 661.

• WXIX (Fox 19): Reds Opening Day and 9 other games will be available for free via an over-the-air antenna.

March 27 Opening Day: Reds vs San Francisco Giants at 4 p.m.

April 29: Reds vs St. Louis Cardinals at 6:30 p.m.

May 6: Reds vs Atlanta Braves at 7 p.m.

June 17: Reds vs Minnesota Twins at 7 p.m.

June 24: Reds vs New York Yankees at 7 p.m.

July 8: Reds vs Miami Marlins at 7 p.m.

July 29: Reds vs Los Angeles Dodgers at 7 p.m.

Aug. 12: Reds vs Philadelphia Phillies at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 2: Reds vs Toronto Blue Jays at 6:30 p.m.

Out of market

• MLB.TV: Most out-of-market games can be seen for $29.99/month through MLB and ESPN apps.

• MLB EXTRA INNINGS: Most out-of-market games can be seen for $149.99/season with cable or satellite services.

• Nationally televised: The Reds will also have nationally televised games on FOX, FS1, NBC, Peacock, and Apple TV.