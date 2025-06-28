Fourth of July: Hamilton road closures and no parking areas

There will be multiple road closures and restricted parking along the parade route, including (times for the closures and restrictions are noted):

At 8 a.m., Fair Avenue from Ohio 4 to Dayton Street will be closed for parade staging. Monument Street from High Street to Ludlow Street will be closed.

Shortly before the parade begins, traffic flowing east and west on High and Main streets will be closed. Vehicles travelling west on High Street will be diverted south on 7th Street, and those travelling east on Main Street will be diverted at Eaton and Millville avenues.

Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman

At 10 a.m., the parade begins, and the following streets will be closed:

Fair Avenue between Ohio 4 and Dayton Street

Dayton Street between Fair Avenue and North 7th Street

North 7th Street between Dayton St. and High Street

High Street to the High/Main Bridge

Main Street from B Street to Eaton Avenue

F Street from Main Street to Liberty Avenue

Park Avenue from E Street to Eaton Avenue

Roadways will be reopened incrementally as the parade passes and safety dictates.

No parking will be permitted after 8 a.m. on any street along the parade route. No parking signs will be posted, and vehicles found parked on the route streets after 8 a.m. on Friday, July 4, may be towed.

The Columbia Bridge and the Black Street Bridge will remain open during the parade.

For the fireworks show, South B Street, between the Columbia Bridge and Millikin Street, will close during the display, which is from around 9:45 p.m. until the fireworks show has concluded.