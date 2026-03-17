More changes to MyCare Ohio starting in April: Is your county included?

What Is MyCare Ohio?

MyCare Ohio is a managed care program designed for Ohioans who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid (often called “dual-eligible”).

Who Is Eligible?

You may qualify for MyCare Ohio if you:

Receive the full benefits of both Medicare and Medicaid

Are age 21 or older

Live in a county where MyCare Ohio is available

The program will continue expanding throughout 2026, making coordinated coverage accessible to more Ohioans.

What Is Next Generation MyCare?

Next Generation MyCare strengthens the original program by improving how benefits and care are coordinated. Rather than managing two separate programs, Next Generation MyCare Ohio combines Medicare and Medicaid benefits into one Medicare-Medicaid Plan (MMP). The goal is to simplify coverage, improve care coordination, and ensure members receive the full range of benefits they qualify for — all through one plan.

Here’s what members can expect:

One care coordinator for both Medicare and Medicaid services

One ID card for all covered benefits

Potential access to extra benefits depending on the plan

More personalized, member-centered care

By integrating services, the program reduces confusion and helps ensure members receive comprehensive support.

New Beginning April 1: Expansion Into 10 Additional Counties

Starting April 1, 2026, Next Generation MyCare will expand into 10 additional Ohio counties: Sandusky, Erie, Henry, Williams, Defiance, Paulding, Fayette, Fairfield, Licking, and Ashtabula.

This expansion means more dual-eligible residents will have access to coordinated Medicare-Medicaid coverage under one plan. Individuals living in newly added counties should pay close attention to enrollment notices and deadlines, as they may have new plan options available to them.

If you live in one of the newly added counties, reviewing your coverage early can help you avoid disruptions in care and ensure you select a plan that supports your doctors, prescriptions, and health needs.

Why Taking Action Is Important

Whether you were previously enrolled in MyCare Ohio or are newly eligible due to the county expansion, reviewing your options is critical.

Changes in 2026 could affect how your benefits are delivered. Taking time to review your plan helps ensure:

Continued access to preferred doctors

Proper prescription drug coverage

Full access to Medicaid-supported services

No unexpected coverage gaps

Planning ahead helps keep your care running smoothly.

What Happens If You Don’t Take Action?

Failing to review your options could result in fewer benefits than you’re eligible to receive. In certain situations, individuals who do not actively review and select a plan may default to Original Medicare (Part A and Part B only), which might not meet their care needs.

How RetireMed Can Help

Understanding Medicare and Medicaid together can be complex — especially during times of change.

RetireMed offers no-cost plan reviews to help eligible Ohioans:

Compare MyCare plan options

Confirm doctors and prescriptions are covered

Understand new benefits available in their county

Make confident enrollment decisions

To schedule a free review at no obligation to enroll, call 833.229.3208.

Our team is ready to assist individuals, caregivers, and community organizations across Ohio in navigating Next Generation MyCare — ensuring access to essential benefits and uninterrupted care.

We are proud to provide our services at no cost to the individuals and organizations we serve.

NOT AFFILIATED WITH OR ENDORSED BY THE GOVERNMENT OR FEDERAL MEDICARE PROGRAM.