Charges filed in crash that killed Edgewood High teen

Also part of the citation is the teen’s alleged violation of his probationary license that states he was not permitted to have the number of passengers in the car with him at the time of the crash, said Butler County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steve Poff of the serious accident reconstruction team that investigated the crash.

Ohio law states 16-year-olds may not drive a vehicle with more than one non-family member as a passenger unless accompanied by a parent.

The driver of the Mustang was taken to Kettering Health Hamilton with minor injuries. There were two other teens in the car and they went to the hospital due to serious injuries.

The truck was driven by an adult who had four children in the vehicle; none were seriously injured.

In the days following the crash, despite being on spring break, classmates and families in the Trenton area school system posted red ribbons and lights to honor of Deaton.

Her mother, Suzette Rawlins, told the Journal-News in April that Deaton was “smart and beautiful and sweet (and) kind (and) loves taking care of others.”

She said her daughter was active in school sports, playing volleyball and running track for Edgewood High School, said Rawlins.

Staff Writer Michael D. Clark contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption More than 300 mourners gathered Thursday evening in Trenton Community Park to hold a vigil and support the family of Edgewood High School student Hallie Deaton. Deaton died earlier this week after a car crash in nearby Wayne Twp. Family members asked supporters to wear red - Deaton's favorite color - and bring red balloons, which were released into the air, to honor her untimely passing. (Photo By Michael D. Clark/Journal-News) Combined Shape Caption More than 300 mourners gathered Thursday evening in Trenton Community Park to hold a vigil and support the family of Edgewood High School student Hallie Deaton. Deaton died earlier this week after a car crash in nearby Wayne Twp. Family members asked supporters to wear red - Deaton's favorite color - and bring red balloons, which were released into the air, to honor her untimely passing. (Photo By Michael D. Clark/Journal-News)