BreakingNews
Balloons, ribbons, tears mark vigil for Hallie Deaton, Edgewood HS teen killed in crash
journal-news logo
X

Balloons, ribbons, tears mark vigil for Hallie Deaton, Edgewood HS teen killed in crash

Credit: Journal News

Combined ShapeCaption

Credit: Journal News

News
By
1 hour ago

TRENTON — The hometown community of an area high school student, who died this week after a car crash, wrapped itself in red ribbons and put its collective arms around the memory of a joyful young girl with a big heart.

Red was 15-year-old Hallie Deaton’s favorite color and more than 300 Trenton-area residents — including dozens of her classmates – donned red clothing and carried red balloons Thursday evening into the city’s park for a memorial vigil.

The roads leading to the Trenton Community Park were lined with telephone poles and mailboxes draped with red ribbons in remembrance of the Edgewood High School student who touched all those who knew her.

“Hallie was the happiest person that I knew,” said freshman classmate Lilie Day.

“As soon as someone met her, she made them laugh. She was energetic and the best kind of person out there.”

Day looked over the large crowd gathered to honor her memory and said “she had so many people supporting her … that are coming to support other people that knew her. It’s just really nice.”

Tim Smith, pastor of First Baptist Church of Trenton, knew Deaton and was among the speakers at the vigil.

“Hallie was in one word — selfless. She was always more concerned about others, their happiness and their well-being,” said Smith.

“She always wanted to make people smile and it was contagious too … she’d make someone smile and then everybody else would smile as well. She had a way and that was just her.”

Combined ShapeCaption
More than 300 mourners gathered Thursday evening in Trenton Community Park to hold a vigil and support the family of Edgewood High School student Hallie Deaton. Deaton died earlier this week after a car crash in nearby Wayne Twp. Family members asked supporters to wear red - Deaton's favorite color - and bring red balloons, which were released into the air, to honor her untimely passing. (Photo By Michael D. Clark/Journal-News)

More than 300 mourners gathered Thursday evening in Trenton Community Park to hold a vigil and support the family of Edgewood High School student Hallie Deaton. Deaton died earlier this week after a car crash in nearby Wayne Twp. Family members asked supporters to wear red - Deaton's favorite color - and bring red balloons, which were released into the air, to honor her untimely passing. (Photo By Michael D. Clark/Journal-News)

Combined ShapeCaption
More than 300 mourners gathered Thursday evening in Trenton Community Park to hold a vigil and support the family of Edgewood High School student Hallie Deaton. Deaton died earlier this week after a car crash in nearby Wayne Twp. Family members asked supporters to wear red - Deaton's favorite color - and bring red balloons, which were released into the air, to honor her untimely passing. (Photo By Michael D. Clark/Journal-News)

Deaton was a passenger — along with three other teens — in a car that collided Tuesday afternoon with a pick-up truck.

The crash involved a total of seven Edgewood students in two vehicles, said Edgewood school officials.

“Three additional high school students were injured in the accident. Three passengers in a second vehicle are elementary students in the district,” stated school officials.

Deaton was taken by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton and later was pronounced dead.

ExploreEdgewood community mourns teen’s death following Wayne Twp. crash

According to 911 audio tapes obtained by the Journal-News Thursday, a number of drivers witnessed the collision on Trenton Oxford Road near Wehr Road in Wayne Twp.

One caller reported to dispatches - seconds after the crash - that he saw in his rear view mirror “a really bad wreck.”

Another caller reported the pick-up truck had rolled into an adjacent field after the collision “and the car hit a telephone pole.”

Katie Fulks, a long-time family friend, wasn’t surprised by the large turnout of mourners at the vigil.

“This means a lot to the family,” Fulks said of Deaton’s mother and family members who attended the event.

“They are very appreciative of the community coming out and supporting the family and for Hallie. It (her death) hurt a lot of people here in Trenton.”

“Hallie was a great person. Very loving and very outgoing and she loved to smile,” said Fulks, who also helped arrange a GoFundMe website to help the family cover funeral expenses.

As of Thursday evening, more than $12,000 of the site’s $25,000 goal had been raised.

In Other News
1
Staffing shortages at local businesses lead some to reduce hours or...
2
Hamilton couple wants to build miniature golf course on West Side of...
3
OVI checkpoint happening in Monroe tonight
4
Employees at closing West Chester laundry facility may keep jobs
5
Fairfield conducts ceremonial tree planting for Earth Day

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Clark on facebookFollow Michael D. Clark on twitter

Michael Clark has covered northern Greater Cincinnati K-12 schools for more than two decades. Schools – whether they be public or private or post-secondary – are often the centerpieces of communities. This is especially true for Ohio’s Butler and southern Warren counties, two of the most populous and fastest growing areas in the state.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top