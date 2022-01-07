Cases pending for 3 teens accused of making threats against Butler County schools

“She stated she sent the threat because she did not want to go to school,” BCSO Detective Mike Steele wrote on the court complaint.

The teen spent Christmas in juvenile detention, but was released on Dec. 28 and placed on house arrest, according to Rob Clevenger, juvenile court administrator.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Jan. 5 at Talawanda High School after his alleged threat was discovered by staff.

The teen was charged by Oxford Police with inducing panic, making terroristic threats and vandalism, all felonies.

According to juvenile court documents, the boy wrote “I will shoot everyone. I am going to shoot up the school, don’t come if you want to live.”

Officers say the teen confessed and said he “hoped to leave school early.”

The boy was remains house in the juvenile detention center awaiting a pre-trial hearing before Judge Kathleen Romans later this month, according to Clevenger.

Magistrates and judges order the probation department to conducted investigations about the defendants to determine if they should remain at the detention center, Clevenger said. Factors include past contact with the court and the probability of repeating the offense.