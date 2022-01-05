Talawanda HS student arrested for alleged threat

Oxford Police said they are still investigating the alleged threat and had no further information immediately available.

In mid-December, a student at the high school allegedly made a threat of violence toward the school.

Morrish said the student who allegedly made the most recent threat “will face disciplinary action at school and also will face charges from the Oxford Police Department.”

“Talawanda appreciates the administration, the (school police officer) and the Oxford Police Department for their action which resulted in quickly resolving the incident and keeping our students, staff and school safe,” said Morrish.