Officials continue investigation into threat of shooting at Talawanda H.S.

OXFORD — A threat of violence found last week in a bathroom at Talawanda High School is still under investigation by local police and school officials.
According to Oxford Police the written threat on a bathroom stall, which was discovered by a student in a girls’ restroom on Friday, is still under investigation.
The discovery led first to a precautionary lockdown of the high school and later that day the early release of students at the high school and middle school so city police officers could more easily search the schools, said Talawanda district officials.
“A threat of a shooting scrawled on a trash can in the girls’ restroom at Talawanda High School was reported to School Resource Officer (SRO) Richard Butler at 10:44 a.m.,” according to the Oxford Police report on the incident.
The message, written in pencil on a small trash can, said, “I will shoot up the school at 12:00 be ready,” and, “Everybody will be shoot (sic).”
Police reported the threat “was found by a student who notified her teacher who then informed the SRO. He and an assistant principal found the graffiti as described by the student, who was interviewed. It was reported to the department and other officers responded for the investigation.”
“The decision was made by school officials to conduct a controlled release of students, assisted by law enforcement.”
Holli Morrish, spokeswoman for Talawanda, said Tuesday there are no new developments regarding the threat and both the police and district’s investigations are continuing.
About the Author