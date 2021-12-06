Police investigate alleged gross sexual imposition by Talawanda staffer

Morrish declined to provide the employee’s gender but said the person was a full-time staff member at the middle school.

“It is the practice and policy of Talawanda School district to not make comments to the media or the public during an open investigation. The district takes all allegations seriously. The safety and well-being of students remains the highest priority of the Talawanda School district,” Morrish said.

Lt. Lara Fening of the Oxford Police, declined to offer comment beyond the incident report information.

The Talawanda Schools enroll students from Oxford and surrounding communities near the western border of Butler County.