Butler County speakers: Memorial Day more powerful than parades, picnics

Frank Munafo, a graduating senior from Badin High School, talked about his family’s long military history that includes 14 generations and more than 325 years of combined military service.

“My roots come from the military,” said Munafo, who was accepted into the U.S. Air Force Academy and West Point before deciding to attend Miami University. “I’m proud to be in the family I am, my ancestors are in fact my heroes as well.”

He said over the past several years, the country has seen “groups of people tarnish the flag, riot instead of protest, and lose remembrance of the meaning of Memorial Day and the men and women who fought and paid the ultimate price to keep our freedoms, which we take for granted every day. My apologies go out to the veterans who came today, as well as all veterans. They did not fight for the adversity and division we’ve seen today caused by the media and lack of knowledge.”

In Middletown, World War II veterans Donald Saylor and Earl Reynolds, 96 and 95, respectively, served as grand marshals and Jeri Lewis, parade organizer, said she was “amazed” by the number of people who lined the route from Smith Park to Woodside Cemetery.

As Mark Carroll, his wife, Treva, and their grandson, Robert, 5, waited for the parade to begin, he said it’s important to celebrate Memorial Day with family and “pass it down from generation to generation.”

Jamie Herron, of Middletown, sat on Verity Parkway near the entrance to the cemetery. She was looking forward to touring the decorated cemetery and waving to her son and mother who were riding on the United Baptist Church trailer.

She said the holiday is a time to “never forget” those who died serving this country.

Rodney Muterspaw, former Middletown police chief, was the keynote speaker at the ceremony. He said while Memorial Day is the beginning of the summer season, it’s also “a somber day, a day of reflection, a day of appreciation.”

He said what veterans sacrifice “is honorable and immeasurable. Our nation owes those who gave their lives for this country everything. We simply and bluntly need to do a better job of showing gratitude that they deserve.”

Two World War II veterans, Larry Reynolds, left, and Donald Saylor, wait for the Middletown Memorial Day Parade to begin Monday morning. They have been friends since elementary school. RICK McCRABB/STAFF