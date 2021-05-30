McCrabb: Elementary school classmates, WWII veterans serving as parade grand marshals

The elementary school buddies are World War II veterans, retirees from Armco Steel, the longest members of the American Legion, attend the same church and live just a few blocks away.

Saylor has heard Reynolds repeat the same stories so many times over the years, he rolls his eyes as his buddy recounts his military service. They could complete each other’s sentences.

When it was time for a photo for the newspaper, Reynolds asked Saylor to reach for his WWII hat on the top shelf in the closet.

Saylor pulled one down.

“Not that one,” Reynolds said.

Then he picked out a second WWII hat.

“No,” Reynolds said. “The one with the things on the side.”

Saylor found the one with service medals.

“That one,” Reynolds said.

As they posed for their picture, Reynolds tried to put his left arm around his friend. Each time, Saylor pulled it down.

“We’re too old for that,” Saylor said with a smile.

Then he relented.

On Monday, the two men will sit together again in a red convertible and serve as grand marshals. They have ridden in other Middletown Memorial Day parades with fellow WWII veterans, but they’ve never held a parade’s highest honor.

“I couldn’t believe it to tell you the truth,” said Saylor, 96.

Reynolds said his father, Lawrence, was one of Middletown’s most decorated World War I veterans and now, he feels like he’s “following in his footsteps.”

“Makes me proud,” said Reynolds, 95.

These two veterans took opposite paths, served in different branches of the military, but after their wives died, they have remained inseparable.

When they walk through the doors of the American Legion together, those sitting in the canteen yell, “The old timers are here,” said Reynolds.

They have been members of the Legion for 76 years. Let that sink in. Seventy-six years.

Saylor’s wife of 63 years, Freda, died in 2013 and they have three children, Donna, Stephen and Thomas; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Reynolds and his late wife, Margaret, were married for 57 years and they have four children, a son, David, who died from cancer, and three daughters, Cyndi, Terri and Tami; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In 1942, Saylor, a senior at Middletown High School, enlisted in the Navy after finally convincing his reluctant parents. He served in WWII from 1942-1946, then served in the reserves during part of the Korean War from 1947-51.

When asked about Memorial Day, Saylor said “it means death. There is nothing happy about it.”

He graduated from MHS in 1953, 10 years after his classmates. He worked at Armco from 1942-81, meaning he retired 40 years ago.

Reynolds enlisted in the Army in 1944, days after graduating from MHS and was assigned to a medic unit. He served two years. He said his cousin was killed in the war, along with countless Army soldiers and high school classmates. He remembers some of the faces behind the names etched on the white crosses at Woodside Cemetery.

“Just thankful to be home again,” Reynolds said. “I got $1 million worth of experience, but I wouldn’t do it again for $1 million.”

Reynolds then remembered a recent visit to the eye doctor. As he was sitting in the waiting room, a woman joined him. She was hunched over. When she finally looked up, she saw that Reynolds was wearing one of his WWII baseball hats.

She reached into her purse, pulled out a white envelope and gave it to Reynolds.

After having his eyes examined, Reynolds was driven home. He pulled that envelope out of his pocket. Inside was a $5 bill.

“That woman probably needed that money more than me,” he said. “It was her way of saying thanks for serving her country.”

He paused, pointed toward his heart and said: “That tore at me.”

His buddy, sitting a few feet away, nodded his head in agreement.