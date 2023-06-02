Butler County native sentenced for producing child pornography

Gmoser possessed more than 900 video files recorded between approximately November 2011 and September 2014 in computer folders called “Movies (PS3)” and “Movies (Skype).”

One sexually explicit video in the PS3 folder was more than 18 minutes long and featured an 8-year-old boy and an 11-year-old-boy.

Gmoser traveled outside Ohio to the 8-year-old victim’s home on multiple occasions. While there, Gmoser took the boy to the movies, out to eat, and purchased items for him and his family, including a PlayStation, according to federal prosecutors. Gmoser recorded and saved 448 sexually explicit videos of the victim from March 2013 until September 2014 through the PlayStation network. Gmoser offered PlayStation gift cards to the boy for exposing himself.

As part of this case, the government seized 18 hard drives, three computers, two web cameras and multiple memory sticks and thumb drives.

Jason Gmoser is the son of Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser.

Gmoser was sentenced to life in prison in 2016 in U.S Court Central District of Illinois after conviction on similar charges. That conviction was successfully appealed and in March 2021 Gmoser was resentenced to 360 months in prison after pleading guilty to one charge regarding child pornography distribution according to court documents.

Gmoser pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of children in Ohio federal court. The sentence in Ohio is to run concurrent to the sentence in Illinois.